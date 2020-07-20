PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Extreme and dangerous heat with high humidity returns to the forecast and likely peaks on Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs, inland New Jersey and Delaware until 8 p.m.

Heat Health Emergency Declared In Philadelphia Starting Monday

Scorching sunshine and a persistent west or southwest wind will help to push temperatures into the upper 90s across a lot of the area. The humidity will be even higher today than the last couple afternoons, so while the high in Philly today will be near 98°, when you add in the humidity it will feel close to 105-110.

These types of conditions are very dangerous and can lead to many heat-related illnesses. Make sure if you must be outside you are staying in the shade as best as you can, as well as drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks from any work you have be doing. The best plan on a day like this is to stay indoors in the A/C.

Due to a surface boundary that will pass through the region as the day progresses a few very isolated showers or thunderstorms to develop in Southwest New Jersey or at the Shore as well as in Delaware. If these storms fire up they could strengthen quickly and there is a limited threat for them to become severe with gusty winds and a heavy downpour.

Overnight we will get limited relief from the heat as lows will stay in the middle 70s even with generally clear skies. The humidity should break at least a little bit tonight and the slightly more comfortable conditions will push into Tuesday as well. The lower humidity will feel nice, but it will still be sunny and very hot Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 90s.

The middle of the week brings the best chance for thunderstorms during the forecast period, as a front will slowly work across the area. Thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday, with rising humidity and high temperatures in the lower 90s. We should remain seasonably hot then Friday and into the coming weekend in the upper 80s to around 90 with sunny skies and hopefully, some relief from the high humidity that will pick up again starting Wednesday.