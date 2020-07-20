Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Streets Department is still struggling to catch up with trash pickup. Eyewitness News saw Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams giving water to sanitation workers in Northeast Philadelphia Monday.
He said the Northeast is particularly backed up.
He also told us that the Streets Department is prioritizing trash collection over recycling as it catches up.
“We’re actually catching up from last week’s Thursday and Friday routes, so that puts us this week, two days behind,” he said.
Williams said people can also take their trash to one of six sanitation convenience centers.
They are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
