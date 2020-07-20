PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say the babysitter of 2-year-old King Hill was arrested in connection to his death. The District Attorney’s Office and police confirm 24-year-old Tianna Parks has been charged with murder.

Police say a man considered King’s stepfather put the toddler in Parks’ care. Officers arrested parks on Sunday after the investigation uncovered cell phone video confirming the child was killed. Parks now faces numerous charges including murder and abuse of corpse.

“The death of King Hill is an unbearable tragedy that is compounded by Tianna Parks’ actions. This precious baby’s family and community deserve to know how he died. They deserve the opportunity to bury and mourn him with dignity,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “This child deserved so much better in life. My office will continue to work alongside the Philadelphia Police and FBI to seek justice for his death.”

Philadelphia police say King’s stepfather reported him missing on July 7, when he realized Parks, who police describe as a babysitter, did not have the 2-year-old.

Parks told police she returned the child to his mother at 31st and Diamond Streets. King’s mother Amber Hill says that handoff never happened and that she did not know Parks at all.

JUST IN: @PhillyPolice confirm the babysitter was arrested in connection with the death of King Hill. She is charged with murder. Her name has not yet been released. News conference scheduled for 1:45pm.https://t.co/t9s8HddXVy — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) July 20, 2020

After a nearly two-week search, King’s mother says detectives and a representative from the District Attorney’s office visited her Strawberry Mansion home Sunday to share that Parks would be charged with her son’s murder. His body has not yet been recovered.

“I can’t even get his body, whatever she was doing to him, I can’t even get his body. It’s messing my whole family up. I just feel like this whole investigation was too long. I think they should have been incarcerated her,” Amber Hill said.

King’s family tells Eyewitness News supporters of the little boy have planned a vigil in his honor at 1 p.m. at Love Park.

Police plan to release more details at a news conference at 1:45 p.m.

CBS3’s Trang Do contributed to this report.