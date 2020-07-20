PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police confirm the babysitter of 2-year-old King Hill was arrested in connection to his death. Police have not released the identity of the babysitter at this time but say she is charged with murder.

Philadelphia police are expected to release further details during a press conference Monday at 1:45 p.m.

The boy’s mother says detectives confirmed Sunday the child was killed. He was first reported missing on July 7.

Ten days before King’s third birthday, his family received the horrible news that the missing toddler would not be coming home.

“We don’t even know where his body is, he’s just out there laying somewhere. We don’t know, and they said that we might never recover his body. Whatever they told her, my daughter did not want to hear no more,” said King’s grandmother, Kimberly Hill.

Amber Hill says her son was supposed to be in the care of his stepfather. Philadelphia police say King’s stepfather reported him missing on July 7 when he realized a babysitter he trusted with the 2-year-old did not have him.

The babysitter told police she returned the child to his mother — a handoff King’s mother says never happened.

“I blame myself for even trusting my baby’s father with my son. I thought he was in good hands and he gave him to this woman, this woman I don’t know, that he knows. And now my son is deceased,” Amber Hill said.

Amber Hill says detectives and a representative from the district attorney’s office visited her Strawberry Mansion home Sunday to share the devastating update after a nearly two-week search.

