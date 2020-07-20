PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump says he may send more federal law enforcement to several U.S. cities amid protests. Philadelphia is on the president’s list.
“I’m gonna do something, that I can tell you. Because we are not gonna let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore, and all of these — Oakland is a mess, we’re not gonna let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats,” Trump said.
Mayor Jim Kenney responded to Trump’s announcement, calling it “wrong on so many levels.”
District Attorney Larry Krasner also fired back at Trump.
“My dad volunteered and served in World War II to fight fascism, like most of my uncles, so we would not have an American president brutalizing and kidnapping Americans for exercising their constitutional rights and trying to make America a better place, which is what patriots do,” Krasner said in a statement. “Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office. At trial, they will face a Philadelphia jury. It’s the least we can do to honor those who fought fascism, including those who are fighting it even now.”
Kenney says targeting cities that are led by Democratic mayors is a politicization of federal resources.
