PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve got a case of the Mondays, you might be happy to know it’s National Lollipop Day. George Smith is credited with creating the modern-day lollipop in 1931.
Legend has it his sweet creation was named after a winning racehorse.
The favorite candy on a stick quickly became part of popular culture.
From Shirley Temple’s hit song “On the Good Shop Lollipop” to the “Lollipop Guild” in The Wizard of Oz.
It’s very likely though that the lollipop goes even further back into history.
During prehistoric times, Archaeologists believe a form of lollipop may have been preserved nuts and berries in honey.
