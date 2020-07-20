PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city is cooking on Monday. Many are sweating through the sweltering, dangerous heat with not as many places to cool off because of the pandemic.

The Discovery Garden just opened Monday and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Today’s a scorcher.

Parents were glad they had this option for their children to cool off.

As temperatures sore into the 90s, parents are thankful for the hidden splash pad in Logan Square.

“It’s been hard to find any splash pads that are open in the city. They’re usually open after I think around 6 o’clock so that’s a little late for us,” resident Chrissy Seonia.

Crowds Flock To Jersey Shore In Hopes Of Getting Relief From Dangerous Heat

One-year-old Luka seemed to enjoy a break from the heat.

The Philadelphia Department of Health issued a heat emergency in Philadelphia Monday.

“If people know that they have a neighbor who’s a senior and doesn’t have air conditioning, check on them, make sure they’re OK. Make sure they have a place to go with air conditioning, at least for a few hours. That can be potentially life-saving,” said Derek Ziegler, with Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management.

Due to the pandemic, pools and other fountains are closed to prevent crowds from congregating.

The city has opened three public libraries for people to cool down at, including Lillian Marrero Library at 601 West Lehigh Avenue.

“Heat kills more people than all other natural disasters combined, more so than hurricanes and tornadoes so we really need to take it seriously,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.

People must respect social distancing and wear a mask if you decide to cool off in one of the libraries, or at West Philadelphia High School or Kensington High School for Creative and Performing Arts.

SEPTA buses were also made available until 5 p.m. Monday.