PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning more today about the Philadelphia cyclist who was killed last week after a driver slammed into him and then fled from the scene. Loved ones of William Lindsay say he was an experienced bike rider who died doing what he loved.

Now there is a growing makeshift memorial by the crash site as police work to find the vehicle and the driver.

Philadelphia Police Release Video Of Vehicle Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Killed Bicyclist

Some are calling for big changes to improve safety for bike riders, like measures to slow down vehicles. But instead of that, there’s now a makeshift memorial growing here after a bike rider lost his life.

A makeshift memorial grows in remembrance of William Lindsay, 32, who was riding a bike in #StrawberryMansion when he was struck from behind by a driver who took off. We’re live on @CBSPhilly at 4, 5 and 6p https://t.co/i0zad3IGZO pic.twitter.com/dcF8h6tCFh — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 20, 2020

Lindsay’s last moments on his bike and of the 32-year-old’s life were captured on a security camera, released by Philadelphia police last week.

“He was on his way to watch the sunset with me,” his girlfriend, Sylvie Smith, said.

She says instead of meeting her, he was struck by a driver from behind and left for dead on the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion. It happened Sunday, July 12, just after 8:30 p.m.

“Anyone who has any empathy in their hearts for other people should not be OK with this,” Smith said.

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia has been calling on the mayor, city council and PennDOT to improve safety citywide for riders, like having a network of protected bike lanes and closing down additional streets.

“It’s unsafe for bicyclists and bicyclists are supposed to be able to use all roadways,” said Sarah Clark Stuart.

But some change is coming. Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration promised in January to install 40 miles of protected bike lanes by 2025. On Henry Avenue, PennDOT is also installing 2.5 miles of protected bike lanes and more than a half-mile of a bike path.

Still, for some, that commitment can’t come soon enough.

“Make these streets safe and make these streets commutable for everyone,” said Smith.

Meantime, Lindsay’s girlfriend is planning a special tribute for him and all those who lost their lives bike riding. That’s set for this Sunday at 1 p.m. For more information about the special tribute, click here.

Friends of Lindsay are also asking people to donate to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia or Neighborhood Bike Works.