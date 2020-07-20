ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Lots of people are heading to the shore to seek some relief from the dangerous heat. Eyewitness News was schooled in the ways of the rotation at the Jersey Shore.

You have to rotate how long you’re outside with how long you’re inside. The beach in Atlantic City has plenty of people still on their outside rotation.

With temperatures soaring into the mid-90s it sent Cory Redmond rushing back inside earlier this morning into the welcoming arms of air conditioning.

“You definitely have to find your rotations. Whenever you’re going past the shops you feel it, but if you’re on the beach for a while you have to jump in the water,” he said.

The ocean does provide a reprieve. We observed a few masks, but well-distanced beachgoers.

“It feels amazing, the waves are crazy and it’s beautiful,” said Marquise James.

James and his partner were heading that direction once they picked up a couple of cold ones.

“We just actually stepped outside. We’ll grab some food, some cold drinks. Maybe touch the beach. Well no, definitely touch the beach,” he said.

The Atlantic County Health Department released some guidelines to make sure you’re safe.

They include, of course, staying hydrated even if you’re not thirsty, to continue to drink those fluids, and staying inside if you can and into the air conditioning.

They also suggest wearing sunscreen and loose-fitting clothing on the boards.

“Just stay hydrated, wear your swimwear and hit the boardwalk and have fun. That’s what we’re trying to do,” said Long Island, New York native Vanessa Melhado.

Many have told us they came to Atlantic City for the beach but they find themselves spending most of their time inside.