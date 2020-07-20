Comments
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — It all started out as a simple wish to help and today, 6-year-old Lily Cuticchia is doing just that. When her mom started working in the Addiction Medicine Department at Cooper Hospital last year, Lily decided she wanted to do something to help the patients.
That’s when she learned that many of them needed socks.
So Lily got to work.
And what started as a small collection, has grown to nearly 1,200 pairs of socks for patients.
