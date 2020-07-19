Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. Gunfire erupted overnight on the 1900 block of North Napa Street.
A man was shot multiple times and is in an unknown condition at this time.
Meanwhile, police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the chest.
Investigators are working to determine a motive.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
