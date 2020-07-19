NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police say a plane made an emergency landing in Chester County after a section of the propeller fell off midflight. Police say they responded to the area of U.S. Route 1 and Glen Willow Road Overpass in New Garden Township for a report of a plane crash around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities determined a propeller section of the aircraft came dislodged midflight and the plane was forced to make a successful emergency landing. No one was injured.
Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the propeller — a light brown wooden propeller section, approximately two to three feet long.
If you find the propeller, contact State Police’s Avondale Barracks at 610-268-2022.
Police have contacted the Federal Aviation Administration who will be investigating the incident.
