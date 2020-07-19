WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs, Inland New Jersey & Delaware Until 8 P.M. Monday
By CBS3 Staff
NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police say a plane made an emergency landing in Chester County after a section of the propeller fell off midflight. Police say they responded to the area of U.S. Route 1 and Glen Willow Road Overpass in New Garden Township for a report of a plane crash around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities determined a propeller section of the aircraft came dislodged midflight and the plane was forced to make a successful emergency landing. No one was injured.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the propeller — a light brown wooden propeller section, approximately two to three feet long.

If you find the propeller, contact State Police’s Avondale Barracks at 610-268-2022.

Police have contacted the Federal Aviation Administration who will be investigating the incident.

