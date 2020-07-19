Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pedal by pedal, mile by mile, local cyclists are on a journey of understanding. The Conshohocken Bike Club hosted a solidarity ride against racial injustice on Sunday.
Around 100 people rode from Conshohocken to the Philadelphia Art Museum and back.
While on Main Street in Manayunk, the group explained why they are riding in the heat.
“Just to be part of the cause. I feel like it’s a sense of unity. Stay hydrated. In the beginning, they gave out waters, granola bars, stuff like that,” one rider said.
The Conshohocken Bike Club also held a solidarity ride last month.
