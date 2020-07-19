PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One thing that everybody wants is security, we like to know that things are secure and our animals are the same. They need to know that they can count on something. Animal advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News on Sunday with some tips on how to help with your pet’s security.

We invite them into our homes and it is up to us to make sure that they are secure.

The veterinary behaviorists at Tufts University came up with some tips on how to help our pets feel secure.

One way they say is not yelling in the house, it unnerves dogs to have someone yelling. If you want to keep things calm for your pets, just stop yelling.

Another tip is “we time,” which means the undivided attention that you give your pet.

This could be a couple of minutes, a few times a day. And it’s more than just going for a walk, Erickson says.

“You actually spend time, where you talk to the dog,” she said.

Dogs also really notice if you wash their bedding and make sure that the spaces where they go are kept clean.

Consistency and protecting your pet are also keys to helping your dog feel secure.

Are you looking to adopt a cat? The Pennsylvania SPCA is now allowing one family at a time to come back into the building to meet cats available for adoptions.

If you’re interested, email adoptions@pspca.org to set up an appointment.