By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 48-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree in Oxford Circle. This happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday along the 5900 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.

According to officials, the 48-year-old was traveling in the inner lanes of the Boulevard when he lost control of his silver Mercury and crashed into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was also injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

