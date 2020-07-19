Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 48-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree in Oxford Circle. This happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday along the 5900 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.
According to officials, the 48-year-old was traveling in the inner lanes of the Boulevard when he lost control of his silver Mercury and crashed into a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim was also injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.
