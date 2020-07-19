WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs, Inland New Jersey & Delaware Until 8 P.M. Monday
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after two teenagers were shot in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood late Saturday night. According to police, this happened at 40th and Aspen Streets around 11:55 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old was shot once in the abdomen, he was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A second 17-year-old also suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but is listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments