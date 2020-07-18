PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a 45-year-old woman was hit by gunfire in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance. Once they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest.
Police say the woman tried to walk after getting shot before collapsing on the street.
She was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she is listed in extremely critical condition.
According to police, approximately a group of 10 to 12 civilians who witnessed the shooting chased down the alleged gunman and struck him several times causing injuries and lacerations to his face.
Officers were able to arrest the suspect and recovered a semi-automatic handgun.
