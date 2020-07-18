Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A young man was killed after his dirt bike collided with a car in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, police say. It happened at the intersection of Brous and Cottman Avenues, just after 11 p.m. Friday.
Investigators say the 24-year-old was making a left turn onto Brous Avenue when his dirt bike was struck by a car.
He was taken to Jefferson -Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The striking vehicle remained on scene.
