PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dangerous heat is headed to the Delaware Valley. Mother Nature is going to turn up the heat and humidity, making it uncomfortable. The stretch of dangerously hot weather began Saturday and will continue on Sunday.

It cooled down a bit come Saturday night, but scorching temperatures didn’t stop people from keeping their plans. In the spot iconic movies were made, new memories abound.

Saturday’s intense heat is more of a symbol than reality now that Brea Lewis and her new fiancee Jennifer Lopez are looking forward to celebrating their love.

Surrounding them at the famous Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art were onlookers working up a sweat.

“When you’re inside for so much and then when you can finally get out, it’s good to get to sweat and everything,” Robin Defreitas, of Yeadon, said.

Sweating was certainly a factor in the day’s 90-plus degree weather — finding shade wherever possible, enjoying a picnic in the park or playing in the sprinklers.

“I had to play in it for a little bit because it gets hot, I had to be my 5-year-old little self,” Cali Montemurro said.

Boating to cool off, or simply waiting until evening to find the perfect spot on the pier were also options.

“This morning was astronomically hot,” Loretta Williams said.

“It’s difficult to breathe when it’s humid outside and the distances and a lot of people don’t keep their distances so we had to keep our masks on and it becomes difficult to breathe so it’s best to stay inside where you can just chill everything off,” Patricia Smith said.

Saturday was quite hot for the beach, but some are thinking of doing it on Sunday.

“My dad was like umbrella, water, go in the water and just make sure you’re cool,” Erin Brittingham said, “but now, I’m second-guessing.”

Sunday is expected to be just as hot as we are keeping an eye out for a heat advisory.