PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Here comes the heat! After a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms, late in the day and overnight across mainly southern parts of the region, it will be a hot and somewhat humid Saturday for many of us.

Dangerous heat is going to an ongoing problem across the area through Monday and possibly Tuesday. Remember to limit your time outside and stay hydrated when conditions get this hot and humid 🥵 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/h1Yfax8NKS — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) July 18, 2020

A surface boundary continues to sit across the area and with a few mid-level impulses passing across the region, a pop-up afternoon shower or thundershower could be possible, mainly across South Jersey and Shore on Saturday.

The bigger story will of course be the high heat and humid conditions that start to build this afternoon and then peak on Sunday and Monday.

For Saturday it will remain sunny or mostly sunny across the area with highs in the mid-90s for many. The humidity today while noticeable, should not place us into the dangerous or excessive range.

The heat index and feels like temperatures today will still warrant plenty of staying inside in the A/C if possible since it will still feel close to if not in the triple digits.

Sunday the sunshine will be strong and humidity will be pretty high. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will peak in the upper 90s and with the humidity, it is likely to feel as hot as 105°-110° at times.

Monday there will be limited changes to the forecast as we can once again expect highs in the upper 90s and with the extreme humidity, feels like temperatures that are once more well into the triple digits. There are heat headlines in effect for Sunday and Monday across the entire region.

By Tuesday we could see humidity drop a small amount but temperatures will still remain in the middle 90s for many. We could see our dangerous heat alerts get extended into Tuesday as well. Monday and Tuesday each have a small chance for a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm attached to them.

A better threat for thunderstorms will show up Wednesday through the end of the week. Temperatures should remain warm through the end of the week, highs stay in the 90s, but the humidity will hopefully drop some.