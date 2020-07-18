PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has topped 100,000 as state health officials announced another 763 cases Saturday. The statewide total number of cases now stands at 100,241.
Deaths related to COVID-19 also rose to 7,007 with 15 new deaths reported Saturday.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between July 11 and July 17 is 142,110 with 5,552 positive cases, health officials say.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
