PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the oldest Black-owned bar and restaurants in the city hosted free COVID-19 testing on Saturday afternoon. People lined up at the New Lou and Choo Lounge in the heart of North Philadelphia for walk-up and drive-thru testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Owners teamed up with various sponsors for the event.
“We’re attempting to do something to show the governor and the mayor that we’re part of the community and we’re staying on the frontlines to help the folks who are unfortunate,” Tracy Hardy, owner of the New Lou & Choo’s Lounge, said.
Those who received tests were also offered a hot takeout meal.
Organizers hope to have more testing dates like this soon.
