PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tonight, we are remembering Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.
Lewis, a legendary civil rights leader, and civil servant, was awarded the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia in 2016. It celebrated his lifetime achievement, his courage and conviction to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the nation. Lewis sat down for a one-on-one with CBS3’s Ukee Washington in 2016.
The two talked about professional athletes, who were kneeling in protest of police brutality during the national anthem.
“I see today the forces in America trying to take us back. And there’s many young people are saying that we’re not going back. I not only approve what they’re doing,” Lewis said in 2016, “but I think they are doing what is good, what is necessary. Their protest is protected by the constitution, by the First Amendment. Some people may not like what they’re doing, but they’re standing up by kneeling. That’s speaking out, that’s speaking out.”
