Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A street mural was painted at 22nd and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia overnight. DroneWatch3 was over the work of art Saturday morning.
It reads “I Will Breathe.”
So far, it is unclear which group is responsible for the artwork or if they had permission from the city to paint on that section of the streets.
CBS3 reached out to the city for more information and in a statement, a city spokesperson said in part, “City officials were not notified of plans to paint this mural before its installation, and we cannot confirm the organization and/or individuals responsible. There are no plans at this time to remove the painting; it will be left to fade naturally.”
You must log in to post a comment.