TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey officials are announcing another 16 deaths associated with COVID-19, raising the state’s total to 13,725 lives lost. Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday the state is reporting more than 300 new positive cases, pushing New Jersey’s cumulative total to more than 176,800.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
