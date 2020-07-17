Comments
VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — As COVID-19 cases rise nationwide, Villanova University is taking steps to protect its student body. They will now require anyone returning to campus to be tested for the virus first.
In addition to the test, students are asked to quarantine for 14-days before arriving on campus.
University officials say details on the testing will be sent next week and will include information about registering, testing procedures, timelines and what to do if you test positive for COVID-19.
