Comments
UPPER MORELAND, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Moreland are searching for the driver of a white Toyota Prius involved in a child luring incident. Officers say the man behind the wheel repeatedly attempted to get two young girls to get into his car for a “free Uber ride.”
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
It happened on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. on York Road near Summit Avenue.
The driver is described as a white man in his 30s with short black or brown hair, a beard and a mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
You must log in to post a comment.