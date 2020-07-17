PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Rivers Casino reopened to gamblers on Friday. Guests had their temperatures taken as they entered the casino and had to wear masks.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Hand sanitizer stations are also positioned around the casino and stepped up cleaning procedures are in effect.
“We have instituted a Rivers Clean Team, cleaning ambassadors per se. They proactively clean the slot machines and the table games throughout the day. As well as if a guest is in need, if they feel safer or more secure to witness the team member cleaning a machine, they can reach out to the cleaning ambassadors and we make sure that the machines are properly sanitized,” said River Casino Assistant General Manager Peter Longi.
Right now, the casino floor capacity is limited to 25%.
You must log in to post a comment.