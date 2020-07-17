Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a young woman was shot in the city’s Logan neighborhood. It happened around midnight Friday on the 4500 block of North 19th Street.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say the 20-year-old victim was sitting in a car with another woman when someone drove up, opened fire, and then took off.
That victim was struck and is in critical condition. The other woman was not hurt.
Investigators are now working to determine a motive.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.