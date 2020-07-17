Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying a little girl. Police are hoping to get more information and make sure a little girl is OK.
On July 10 just after 6 p.m., a couple witnessed the 10-year-old child running on Kimball Street near 11th Street in South Philadelphia.
The girl appeared to be in distress, scared and lost.
The couple called 911, but the child ran away.
If you can identify the child or have any information, contact Philadelphia police at 215-685-3252.
