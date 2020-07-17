Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A city councilman is offering a solution to Philadelphia’s trash collection delays. The Streets Department is struggling to collect mounds of trash that is leaving a major stench in neighborhoods.
In a letter to Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilman Brian O’Neill urged the mayor to hire outside trash collection companies to assist with pickup.
The city blames the delays on more people being at home and recent storms.
While Councilman O’Neill blames sickouts by sanitation workers.
