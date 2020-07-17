PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General filed a lawsuit Friday alleging five towing companies illegally towed vehicles from parking spots in Philadelphia then held those cars hostage.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed the suit against Siani’s Towing and Recovery, Aubry’s Towing, Angelina’s Towing and Recovery, Miguel Caban, and Miguel Caban, Jr.
Shapiro says all five wrongfully towed cars throughout the city.
“You can’t just drive off with someone’s car and hold it hostage because you don’t like where they parked it,” Shapiro said. “Using the authority of a towing service to extort money from Philadelphians is wrong and illegal and we’re holding these companies accountable.”
The lawsuit alleges these companies towed cars that were not illegally parked to extort money from the vehicles’ owners.
Authorities say these companies threatened and intimidated owners who protested or refused to pay.
