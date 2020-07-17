CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers on the Schuylkill Expressway should plan for long-term delays. PennDOT is rushing to complete projects before the end of the year.

(Credit: CBS3)

PennDOT is working on the I-76 Center City viaduct.

Eastbound I-76 is closed between 30th Street Station and University Avenue until Monday at 5 a.m.

Additional lane reductions and closures are scheduled for I-76 in the coming weeks.

Starting in August, the westbound South Street ramps will be closed around the clock for several months.

Comments