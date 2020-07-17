Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers on the Schuylkill Expressway should plan for long-term delays. PennDOT is rushing to complete projects before the end of the year.
PennDOT is working on the I-76 Center City viaduct.
Eastbound I-76 is closed between 30th Street Station and University Avenue until Monday at 5 a.m.
Additional lane reductions and closures are scheduled for I-76 in the coming weeks.
Starting in August, the westbound South Street ramps will be closed around the clock for several months.
You must log in to post a comment.