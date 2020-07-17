CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured in a fiery crash in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section overnight. It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday at 4th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Crews found a minivan on its side and fully engulfed in flames. Before police got to the scene, a good Samaritan pulled a man from the passenger seat, saving his life, but it was just too late for the driver.

“Once the flames were out, they saw that there was a male in the driver seat who was pronounced dead on scene,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “So that male right now is a John Doe. He’s burned beyond recognition.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

