PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured in a fiery crash in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section overnight. It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday at 4th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.
Crews found a minivan on its side and fully engulfed in flames. Before police got to the scene, a good Samaritan pulled a man from the passenger seat, saving his life, but it was just too late for the driver.
“Once the flames were out, they saw that there was a male in the driver seat who was pronounced dead on scene,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “So that male right now is a John Doe. He’s burned beyond recognition.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
