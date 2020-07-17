Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A statue of a South Jersy boxing legend is in the works and will soon be placed in Camden’s Wiggins Park. On Friday, officials revealed an early look at the sculpture of Jersey Joe Walcott, a Camden civic leader and former heavyweight champion.
Sculptor Carl LeVotch unveiled the clay rendering, which will later become bronze.
Walcott was the first African American sheriff of Camden, elected in 1971.
His daughter, Ruth, and his grandsons were overcome when they saw the statue.
The statue is expected to be done in the fall of 2021.
