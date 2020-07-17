Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurants in Center City are bringing a bit of holiday cheer to brighten spirits dimmed by the ongoing pandemic. The first-ever Christmas in July debuts this week along a stretch of 12th Street in Midtown Village.
Tinsel, a holiday-themed pop-up bar, was created and several bars and restaurants nearby got a Christmas makeover.
There will be Christmas-themed cocktails in souvenir cups and socially-distanced outdoor dining.
The festivities started Friday afternoon and will run through August, or longer, depending on demand.
