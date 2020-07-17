Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Adventure Aquarium in Camden reopened to the public Friday but for many weeks the aquatic animals have had the place all to themselves. So what have the penguins been up to?
Many are looking forward to seeing them again.
The penguins have been participating in a virtual book club and are planning to keep it up this summer. You can tune in Mondays at noon on the aquarium’s Facebook page.
Watch the video for more on the aquarium’s penguins.
