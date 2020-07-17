Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday here at CBS3, and there is still much to love about the summer season — including the summer harvest. Nothing beats fresh fruits and vegetables right from the farm. In New Jersey, there are two summertime staples — sweet corn and juicy peaches.
There’s a reason they call New Jersey the “Garden State.” Vittoria Woodill talks about some seasonal favorites as well as provides some cool tips on making the best out of your corn and peaches.
Watch the video above for more on corn and peaches from the Garden State.
