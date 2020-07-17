PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tears and sorrow were felt Friday night in North Philadelphia. A vigil was held for 25-year-old Shaliyah Davis, a pregnant woman who was shot and killed Thursday.

Police are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of tracking down the gunman.

The wound is still fresh and emotions are still raw for the friends and family of Davis. The expectant mother was shot in the head and killed Thursday afternoon on the 2500 block of West Berks Street.

Police believe her boyfriend was the intended target.

“We addressed the family. First of all our condolences, this is a tragedy. A 25-year-old mother, pregnant mother, her and her child are gone,” Philadelphia Cure Violence Street Supervisor Colwin Williams said.

Philadelphia Cure Violence is an organization made up of people who have left the heartache of street violence in their past and aim to save others from the streets’ grasp.

Williams served 18 years in prison.

“When are we going to stop being the No. 1 killer of ourselves? It’s not the pandemic, it’s at the hands of another black man. That’s what my biggest fear is,” Williams said.

Police say the victim’s boyfriend fled the Ford Escape Davis was in and took off running when the shooter approached the SUV and opened fire.

Surveillance video captured the moments after the gunfire erupted.

“No mother should have to bury her child and let alone, her child and her grandchild that didn’t even have a life that was realized, at the hands of someone who looks like me and you. That’s trauma,” Williams said.

As the family prepares to bury their loved one who had so much life left to live, community activists are pushing for change.

“We can’t continue to slaughter each other and then run and talk about injustices that need to be confronted without the core of the problem being addressed. Our Black lives gotta matter to ourselves first and foremost. If not, people will continue to piggyback off our sweat tears and pain,” Williams said.

Police are still searching for Davis’ killer. If you have any information about the homicide, call police.