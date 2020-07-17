CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and another is fighting for their life following a motorcycle crash late Thursday night. Philadelphia police were called to Island and Buist Avenues around 11 p.m. Thursday for reports of an auto accident.

Officials say a 45-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger when they hit a 2017 Nissan.

Both of the passengers on the motorcycle were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where the female passenger succumbed to her injuries. The 45-year-old motorcycle driver is currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments