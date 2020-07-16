MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Experts say contact tracing is a key step in slowing the spread of coronavirus. The process has been frustrating in Montgomery County.

If someone who tests positive refuses to reveal who they have been around, health officials say that the county is unable to assist those who think they might have been exposed by the individual.

“So the first story involves a youth sports league coach,” Montgomery County Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.

This was not a cheerful storytime. During a virtual press briefing Wednesday, Arkoosh spoke with frustration over situations where COVID-19 positive individuals would not reveal who they may have infected.

“The coach attended a July 4th party also during the infectious period,” Arkoosh said.

She says the individual would not cooperate with contact tracers.

Arkoosh also spoke of a large graduation party where several positive cases were found, and others were likely exposed.

“But we have not been able to notify them because no one has been willing to share the names with us,” Arkoosh said.

Arkoosh assured that names in positive cases are never released.

“Our residents, to their credit, they get it,” Camden County Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli said.

In New Jersey, Cappelli says contact tracing is working.

“Our growth rate is down to like .05% right now,” he said.

He adds that states do have another option in dealing with those who withhold information from contact tracers.

“For the most part, we have not had a problem with people voluntarily giving their information, where they have been and who they have been in contact with. If need be, you do have subpoena powers,” he said.

While no subpoenas have been issued in our region, in Rockland County, New York, public officials there did resort to issuing subpoenas to those who would not cooperate with contact tracers, and compliance rates quickly improved.