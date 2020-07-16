LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) – Sesame Place is reopening its doors next week. The park will be open on select dates beginning July 24.

During a phased reopening, the park will enforce health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screenings.

“We’re thrilled to reopen our park and celebrate our 40th birthday this year,” Cathy Valeriano, president of Sesame Place, said. “We know our guests are eager to return and we are just as excited to continue to provide them with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences, while taking the necessary steps to make families feel safe when they visit our park during this milestone year and beyond.”

Face coverings will be required for guests age 2 and older while in the park. However, guests are not required to wear them while eating and drinking or in designated relaxation areas of the park.

Face coverings will not be allowed in any of the water attractions.

We’ve got BIG NEWS… Sesame Place will be opening on select dates starting July 24th! 💚 To help manage capacity, reservations will be required for all visits: https://t.co/dTDjVUQHpx Get more details on the safety measures being taken at the park by visiting our website! pic.twitter.com/OwvflvFYR0 — Sesame Place Philadelphia (@SesamePlace) July 16, 2020

All guests will be required to make a reservation online before their visit.

Guests with existing tickets or season passes must also make a reservation online. You will then have to bring your reservation confirmation along with your ticket or season pass to enter the park.

A reservation is not required if a date-specific single-day ticket was purchased.

The reservation system will be available beginning at 9 a.m. July 20 for season pass holders at 10 a.m. for all other guests. Click here to make a reservation.