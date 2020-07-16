PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The days of digging in your wallet to find a fare card or cash to pay for your trip on transit will soon be a thing of the past. SEPTA confirms it’s in the process of upgrading over 4,000 contactless fare validators on buses, trolleys, and at stations.
The validators will be upgraded to accept Apple and Google Pay.
The new payment options will be enabled by internal upgrades to the current fare validators that riders use with the SEPTA KEY farecards.
Mobile pay is expected to launch by the end of 2020. It will most likely launch with a pilot program for select users before being rolled out to everyone.
The mobile payments will initially be for single trips only but will eventually expand to accommodate TransPasses.
SEPTA hopes to enhance health and safety protections for customers and employees by reducing the need for in-person transactions.
