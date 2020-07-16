PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Planning to send students back to school and get them back on the field. This comes as Pennsylvania rolls back its reopening due to rising cases.
Dr. Rob Danoff joined CBS3 Thursday morning to discuss the state’s reopening process.
Dr. Danoff says while pulling back on reopening is extremely difficult for many people and industries, the number of cases is increasing tremendously — especially in young people.
And with a lot of people traveling to Pennsylvania from the 38 states that are considered hotspots, officials are concerned.
Meanwhile, the School District of Philadelphia announced their reopening plan on Wednesday.
Dr. Danoff also thinks the district’s plan will be difficult for many people.
“It’s going to be difficult I think for a lot of people, first off for students at least they’re getting back in there for socialization,” Dr. Danoff said. “But it’s going to be social distancing, they are going to be split in groups. So it’s kind of like we are sitting on the fence.”
He added that the situation is very complicated for parents.
