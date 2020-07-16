Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s Logan section. Two boys, both 16 years old, were shot Wednesday night on the 4500 block of North 17th Street.
One of them is in stable condition after being shot in the arm. A stray bullet hit the other teen in the ankle.
Police say shots also hit a house and several parked cars.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
