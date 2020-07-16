PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 25-year-old pregnant woman has died after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2500 block of West Berks Street.

Unfortunately, police believe this may have been a domestic situation that left a woman who was four months pregnant dead.

Police say they have a lot of work to do, but they’re hopeful they’ll be able to track down the woman’s killer.

It’s a tragic situation that took the life of a soon to be mother.

“This is a broad daylight, middle of the day, sad example of some violence that we’re experiencing,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Naish said.

Just after 2:30 p.m.Thursday, a young woman was inside of a small black SUV on the 2500 block of West Berks Street in North Philadelphia.

Witnesses say a man opened her passenger side door and fired a shot into the SUV. The woman was shot in the head.

Police say the shooter then fled across 25th Street, east on Berks Street.

“He was chased by another individual and as a result of some video that we recovered, it appears that the second individual may have been firing shots, or at least was chasing the original shooter with a gun,” Naish said.

Police say the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she later died.

She did not live in the neighborhood and was on the way home from visiting a relative.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to identify the assailant and hold him accountable for this tragic act,” Naish said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or whether her unborn child survived.

