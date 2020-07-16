Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gunfire erupted in a motel room in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Motel 6 on the 11000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Somerton.
Police say a 31-year-old transgender woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. She’s in stable condition.
Police have recovered a weapon.
Investigators say they’re now working to determine a motive and find the shooter.
