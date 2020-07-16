Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that started at a laundromat in West Philadelphia. It happened on the 1000 block of South 49th street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a 28-year-old man was doing laundry when three gunmen started shooting at him.
Investigators say the shooters chased the victim through the laundromat and out onto the street where he collapsed. He later died at the hospital.
The victim had two young children with him in the laundromat. They were not hurt.
No arrests have been made.
