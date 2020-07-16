Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius will make his team debut next week, and he’s sure to make an impression no matter how he plays. Gregorius is going to wear a face mask on the field.
“For me, this one is pretty good actually,” Gregorius said Wednesday. “It has a built-in filter and everything in it. It feels good for me. I’m definitely wearing it in games because I think of it as safety for everybody, for me and people around me so I think wearing it will be normal for me. That’s why I’m wearing it now so I can get accustomed to it.”
Gregorius signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Phillies in December.
You must log in to post a comment.