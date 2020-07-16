PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gyms in Philadelphia have been given the green light to reopen next week, officials say. Health officials announced Thursday that gyms in the city can reopen beginning Monday, July 20, but they must follow additional health and safety guidelines.

Everyone inside the gym will be required to wear face masks and stay six feet away from one another throughout their visit.

Any classes held at the gym are limited to 10 people and outside exercise is encouraged.

Gym owners can expect to be frequently inspected by health officials, who will also be responding to complaints.

If people are not masked during an inspection, the gym will be forced to close.

If COVID-19 is spread at the gym it will also be shut down.

All gyms will receive information regarding the new requirements and inspections in a letter from health officials.

If it’s difficult to exercise with a mask on, officials recommend not going to the gym.

City officials reported 157 new coronavirus case Thursday, bringing the citywide total to 28,024.

There were also another 16 COVID-19-related deaths. The death toll now stands at 1,664.